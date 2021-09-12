Rose McGowan's endorsement of right-winger Larry Elder claims Obama is 'in' on Weinstein rapes

Rose McGowan has always been pro-women and a feminist, but in a surprise turn Sunday, she endorsed anti-woman Republican Larry Elder for governor in California.

McGowan once alleged that the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom "tried to bribe" her before coming out about her experiences with Harvey Weinstein. That appears to have angered McGowan so much that she was willing to support a man who has frequently insulted women and even brandished a gun at his then-fiance.

At the press conference, McGowan was asked why if Newsom's wife isn't on the ballot that it matters how much she hates the spouse of the governor.

She then turned to attack former President Barack Obama, who she accused of being "in" on the rape and abuse by Harvey Weinstein.

"Obama's daughter interned for my rapist two months before I exposed him in the New York Times," she said. "They're all in it [together] and you know it."

Obama's daughter interned for the Weinstein Company for three months, and as of 2018, the company had never paid her. Presumably, if the Obamas knew about the Weinstein allegations they wouldn't have allowed their daughter to work for him.

When the allegations surfaced the Obama's released the following statement:

"Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status."

