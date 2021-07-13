Judge slaps down Roy Moore's lawsuit against Sasha Baron Cohen
(Screenshot via SHOWTIME/YouTube)

The lawsuit brought by former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore against comedian Sasha Baron Cohen for ridiculing him on his show was thrown out by a federal judge on Tuesday, AL.com reports.

The suit was dismissed with prejudice by U.S. District Judge John Cronan of the Southern District of New York, which means Moore cannot file the suit a second time.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 and sought $95 million in damages. The episode for "Who Is America?" showed Cohen submitting an unwitting Moore to a test to determine if he was a pedophile. Cohen then determined that Moore had failed the test. The joke was born from past reporting that alleged Moore had a penchant for dating underaged girls while he was in his 30s.

'Roy Moore Interview' Ep. 3 Official Clip | Who Is America? | SHOWTIME www.youtube.com


Moore signed a waiver before appearing on Cohen's show, which prompted the judge's decision.

"The Court agrees that Judge Moore's claims are barred by the unambiguous contractual language, which precludes the very causes of action he now brings," the judge wrote in his order.

SmartNews