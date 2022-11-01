Video of Rubio canvasser's violent beating released

Prosecutors released a video on Tuesday showing a Republican canvasser in Hialeah being beaten by people.

The Miami Herald reported that Christopher Monzon was canvassing for the Republican Party on the east side of the city on Oct. 23 when another man, Javier Lopez and Jonathan Casanova "sicced" two GermanShepherds on him. Monzon claims that the attack was politically motivated.

The video was captured by a neighbor's surveillance video.

"While it’s hard to tell what’s precisely what’s going on, a person that appears to be Monzon is seen falling back onto a Lopez’s red car and then is dropped to the ground," said the Herald. "At least one other man, apparently Casanova, hovers over the man and punches and kicks appear to fly. Two dogs are also seen on the video — prosecutors say the dogs were released from Casanova’s car. The two defendants have been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for the release of the dogs."

Lopez pleaded not guilty through his attorney.

The story was propelled into the spotlight after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted that it was a politically motivated attack. Monzon didn't tell police that his attackers mentioned politics, but his story has since evolved. He says that the attackers said to him, “we don’t want you Republicans giving out your campaign propaganda here in our neighborhood.”

The video doesn't have sound to confirm or discount the claim, however.