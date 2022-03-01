Marco Rubio to boycott State of the Union because it requires a Covid test: 'I don't have time' to take one
Marco Rubio (Screen Grab)

According to The Daily Beast, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) will boycott President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address.

The reason? Negative COVID tests will be required to attend — and he does not want to take one.

“I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today," Rubio told Igor Bobic of The Huffington Post. "I only take a test if I’m sick.”

"Rubio’s decision came days after he whined about the list of requirements to attend the State of the Union during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference," reported Jamie Ross. "'For the first time in American history, you now have people having to produce paper to go in somewhere, to sit somewhere, to go to the State of the Union,' Rubio said. Of course, Rubio is wrong — aside from the Capitol riot, it’s perfectly normal for people to have to present credentials before they can enter Congress."

