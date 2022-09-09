'Rudy was unhinged': New book exposes Giuliani’s drunken rant targeting a Muslim man
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

A new book is shedding light on Rudy Giuliani's previous drunken Islamophobic rant targeting a Muslim man.

According to The Guardian, the incident was recounted in a new memoir written by former U.S. prosecutor Geoffrey Berman, titled, "Holding the Line: Inside the Nation’s Preeminent US Attorney’s Office and its Battle with the Trump Justice Department."

"Berman’s main subject is his long battle with William Barr, Trump’s second attorney general, over what Berman says were attempts to use the Department of Justice for political ends," the news outlet reports. "The contest between the two men culminated in a farcical attempt to fire Berman and, he writes, replace him with someone more politically pliable."

The book also offers an account of Giuliani's drunken interaction with a Muslim man.

Per The Guardian, at one point Giuliani, according to Berman, "turned to a Jewish man 'wearing a yarmulke [who] had ordered a kosher meal' and, under the impression the man was a Muslim, said: 'I’m sorry to have tell you this, but the founder of your religion is a murderer.'”

“It was unbelievable,” Berman writes. “Rudy was unhinged. A pall fell over the room.”

Giuliani's excessive drinking was also highlighted in the book. Berman recalled the timeline leading up to Trump's presidency and the controversial advice he offered the former president regarding the proposed Muslim ban.


"In May 2016, Trump told Fox News he had proposed a ban on Muslims entering the US because 'radical Islamic terrorism' was 'a real problem.' He added, 'In fact, I’m thinking about setting up a commission perhaps headed by Rudy Giuliani to take a very serious look at this problem,'” The Guardian reported.

"Giuliani had just joined Berman’s law firm. Berman writes that he organized a 'cross-selling dinner,' to introduce the former mayor and other new lawyers to clients 'at a large financial institution.'" The news outlet also reported: "Giuliani behaved well to start with, Berman says, but he 'continued to drink' and 'shifted the conversation to his work for Trump on immigration.' For Berman, the dinner became 'an utter and complete train wreck.' Giuliani, Berman writes, shared a 'wholly inaccurate, alt-right history of the creation and development of Islam, stating that it was an inherently violent religion from its origins to today.'