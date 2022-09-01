How Trump is employing his tried and true legal tricks in latest litigation antics

Attorneys for Donald Trump violated the rules of the Southern District of Florida when it filed its response to the Department of Justice on Wednesday, a legal expert argued.

Legal analyst Lisa Rubin explained the details in a postscript to a Twitter thread.

"Local rules in S.D. Florida limits reply briefs to 10 pages, absent permission of the court. You think they had permission for their 18-page rant? Nope, no they did not," Wagner reported.

The Department of Justice was allocated 20-pages, but successfully received permission from Judge Aileen Cannon to expand their filing to 40-pages.

Rubin wrote, "The rules don't apply. Wonder where they learned that."

And that was just the postscript to her analysis in a Twitter thread.

"If allowing a special master is such a 'modest step,' why is Team Trump insisting the Master review every page of the seized materials--and let Trump's lawyers go through each page themselves for [attorney/client] privilege, exec. privilege, and 'highly personal' info? Not so modest, methinks," Rubin began.

"And why, if someone on Team Trump boxed up the stuff and knows what is supposed to be where, why do they need a Special Master in order to move for the return of stuff that is supposedly his alone?" she asked. "Clue: They don't. It has never been about the return of property. It's always been about the twin pillars of any Trump litigation: delay and disparagement."

"Here, the attacks on DOJ as partisan hacks continue--and now have been extended to ODNI, which Trump's team says 'expeditiously facilitated' a review of the classified materials found *after* they asked for a special master," Rubin wrote. "The chutzpah in accusing the intel community of shilling for DOJ after your client takes and keeps than 300 unique classified documents in places like his desk drawers is breathtaking, even for Team Trump."