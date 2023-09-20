Rupert Murdoch described in court as a 'mafia boss' who ordered a hit on $2.7 billion defamation suit

Rupert Murdoch, chairman of Fox Corp., was reportedly compared to a "mafia boss" in his attempts to avoid being held accountable in a defamation suit.

The comparison came from a hearing in a $2.7 billion defamation case which has endangered the news outlet, reports said.

The attorney who made the comparison noted that Murdoch and his son, Lachlan, were trying to avoid punishment for actions of their henchman, according to Bloomberg's report.

"The analogy was made by a lawyer for Smartmatic Corp., an international voting machine company that claims Fox News and its parent company damaged its reputation by airing false claims that it rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump," the outlet reported Wednesday. "Fox Corp. agreed to pay $787.5 million in April to another voting-machine company, Dominion Voting Systems Inc., to resolve similar claims minutes before the start of a trial."

Bloomberg reported: "At the hearing Wednesday in state court in New York, Fox Corp. urged a judge to dismiss the company from the Smartmatic lawsuit against Fox News, arguing that Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch and his father didn’t personally review and sign off on the disputed broadcasts."

“When I listen to the argument that Fox Corp. is making now, I can only think of the analogy of a mafia boss directing a lieutenant,” said Smartmatic lawyer J. Erik Connelly, according to Bloomberg.

“The mafia boss doesn’t say, ‘I want you to whack him on this day and here’s how to do it.’ The henchman just carries out that hit.”

