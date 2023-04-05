The Murdochs and Paul Ryan can be forced to testify in Dominion case: judge
Rupert Murdoch (Photo by Jewel Samad for AFP)

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis ruled Wednesday that Dominion Voting Systems can force News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan to testify in the trial scheduled this month.

The judge ruled that they must appear live and in-person. The other person that can be compelled to testify is Paul Ryan, the former Speaker of the House who joined the Fox Corporation Board of Directors in March 2019.

Ryan was among those who took issue with the 2020 election lies and urged the network not to succumb to Donald Trump's conspiracy theories.

“Fox and Dominion have made these four parties very relevant,” Davis said in the Wednesday hearing, CNBC reported. “It’s not the corporation that raises its hand on the stand, it’s their officers and directors that raise their hand on the stand.”

IN OTHER NEWS: MAGA-hat wearing election judge sparks turmoil at Missouri polling station: report

“So, if Dominion wants to bring them in live, they need to do a trial subpoena and I would not quash it. I would compel them to come,” Davis also said.

The case is a $1.6 billion defamation suit from Dominion.

2020 Election SmartNews Fox News