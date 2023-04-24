Tucker Carlson's firing came 'straight from' Rupert Murdoch: Report
Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch personally made the decision to fire former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to reports.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that Monday's move to part ways with Carlson came directly from Murdoch.

"People familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment publicly said the decision to fire Carlson came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch," the report said.

A lawsuit filed by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg was said to be connected to Carlson's firing.

"Murdoch is also said to be concerned over Carlson's coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in which the host has promoted the conspiracy theory that it was provoked by government agents," the report noted.

The decision to terminate Carlson was not directly related to a $787 million settlement that Fox News agreed to pay to Dominion Voting Systems, the sources said.

