Murdoch’s New York Post prints brutal cover wondering if GOP can ever recover from Donald Trump

The billionaire owner of Fox News used his newspapers to roast former President Donald Trump one day after the 2022 midterm elections.

The cover of Rupert Murdoch's New York Post is printing a Thursday cover with an egg-shaped Trump on a brick wall with the headline, "Trumpty Dumpty." The sub-headline said "Don (who couldn't build a wall) had a great fall — can all the GOP's men put the party back together again?"

The online headline for the story, by John Podhoretz, was "Here’s how Donald Trump sabotaged the Republican midterms" and suggested the nickname "Toxic Trump."

"What Tuesday night’s results suggest is that Trump is perhaps the most profound vote repellant in modern American history," Podhoretz wrote. "The British political figure Oliver Cromwell once said about other British politicians who had overstayed their welcome and were ruining the country, 'In the name of God, go!' Yo, Toxic Trump: Scram."

Murdoch's Wall Street Journal also wrote an editorial on Trump's role in the midterms.

"Trump Is the Republican Party's Biggest Loser," the headline read. "He has now flopped in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022."

"Trumpy Republican candidates failed at the ballot box in states that were clearly winnable. This can’t be what Mr. Trump was envisioning ahead of his 'very big announcement' next week," the editorial board wrote. "Since his unlikely victory in 2016 against the widely disliked Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump has a perfect record of electoral defeat. The GOP was pounded in the 2018 midterms owing to his low approval rating. Mr. Trump himself lost in 2020. He then sabotaged Georgia’s 2021 runoffs by blaming party leaders for not somehow overturning his defeat."

The NY Post story came one day after its cover featured a photo of Ron DeSantis with the headline, "DeFuture."