Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev confirmed a car exploded and that the daughter of top adviser to President Vladimir Putin was inside.
Denis Pushilin, who heads the pro-Kremlin Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine confirmed the attack, though he blamed Ukraine, according to the Daily Mail.
Dayra Dugin was driving her Land Cruiser Prado when it was suddenly engulfed in flames on the side of the road near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy on Saturday. Her father, Alexander Dugin, 60, is known for being a far-right fascist and often referred to as "Putin's Brain" or Putin's "Rasputin."
Dugin was the architect of the invasion of Ukraine, which has spawned a war lasting considerably longer than Putin ever thought it would. However, the younger Dugin was also an activist in her own right. She used her father's name to establish herself in Moscow and played her own political games among higher society insiders.
Conspiracy theories have spread across Russian social media from people wondering if it was an assassination attempt on the elder Dugin or a message to him about the war. Pushilin alleged that Ukraine "terrorists" blew up Dugin's daughter.
"While he has no formal role in government, Dugin, a far-Right occult writer who used to edit the staunchly pro-Putin Tsargrad TV network, is regarded as the Russian warmonger's 'guru advisor' and reportedly exerts heavy influence over him," wrote the Daily Mail. "He is credited with giving new life to the term Novorossiya (New Russia), which was adopted by Putin to justify his annexation of Crimea in 2014."
He has been promoting the expansion of Russia since his 1997 book and once said not taking back Ukraine would be "an enormous danger for all of Eurasia."
\u201cAlexander Dugin, Russian Mastermind behind Russia's annexation of Crimea, AKA "Putin's brains", at the scene where his daughter, Dariya Dugin, was killed when her car exploded. Most likely from an assassination attempt that meant to target Dugin himself.\u201d— Sergiy Slipchenko (@Sergiy Slipchenko) 1661034049