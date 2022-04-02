Shocking images of executed Ukrainians are 'a bad sign for peace talks': report

Shocking images of Russian atrocities in Ukraine are a bad sign for peace talks, a top Russia expert explained on Saturday.
"Russia's talks with a 'hostile' Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday," Reuters reported. "Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of negotiations, both in Turkey and by video conference."
But new images may hamper negotiations.
Max Seddon, the Moscow bureau chief for the Financial Times, described the images as "pure horror."
"In Bucha, one of the towns near Kyiv that Russia recently withdrew from, Ukrainian forces found a mass grave with nearly 300 people in it and dozens of civilians lying dead in the streets," Seddon reported. "This will undoubtedly strengthen calls for more western sanctions against Russia. And it’s a bad sign for peace talks – Zelensky is going to have to sell a deal to Ukrainian society, and these horrific scenes will harden people against any perceived concessions."
Inna Sovsun, a member of Ukraine's parliament, was shocked by the images.
"4-5 naked women, whom the #russians were trying to burn. Given that they are naked, we can assume what happened to them before death.... They were dying in terrible suffering," she wrote.
Chess legend and political activist Garry Kasparov warned the world to brace for more atrocities.
Bill Browder said that the "heartbreaking atrocities" warrant a no-fly zone.
