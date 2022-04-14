Activist in Russia reportedly arrested after handing out free copies of the novel '1984'
Russia was evidently triggered after an activist set up on the street to hand out free copies of the George Orwell novel 1984.

Russian media monitor and Meduza managing editor Kevin Rothrock posted a photo of Dmitry Silin in Ivanovo, a town about five hours northwest of Moscow.

According to the report, he was taken into custody for "discrediting Russia's military" by passing out the novel for free.

The crime is the same as the one Marina Osyannikova was charged with when she appeared on Russian state television's Channel One with a poster saying that the Russian people were being lied to about Ukraine. She said that she now fears for her own safety. Father Ioann Burdin of the Resurrection Church in the Kostroma region of western Russia was detained for "discrediting Russia's military" as well.

The law was imposed this year and prohibits reporting of any event that could discredit Putin's military. It's unclear how passing out a book for free discredits Russia's military directly.

See the photo of Mr. Silin below:

