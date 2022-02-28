CNN analyst: Video shows Russia using cluster bombs to 'execute civilians' in Ukraine

The former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe analyzed new video from Ukraine that he says shows Russia using cluster bombs against apparent civilian targets.

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling was interviewed by CNN's Jim Sciutto, who was anchoring CNN's live coverage from Ukraine.



Sciutto asked Hertling's for his analysis of new video showing the war in Kharkiv.

"Can you give us a sense, as we watch it, as to what weapon you think is being used here," Sciutto asked.

WATCH: MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan slams racist media coverage of Ukraine conflict: ‘They really mean white people’

"I know what weapon is being used, Jim. It's a Smerch, part of a Smerch rocket attack, multiple-launch rocket attack," Hertling replied.

"If you can continue to show the video, you see all the pops in the middle of explosions. Those are cluster munitions," he explained. "It would be bad enough if these were artillery rounds falling on an apartment complex, those are cluster munitions."

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, said the video seems to document a crime against humanity.

Hertling explained how the munition works for CNN's audience.

"Let me explain. It's a rocket that goes overhead, releases a bunch of small bomblets, close to 100 of them. They land like hand grenades in a large swath of land. They are geared to execute civilian casualties on a massive scale."

"This is the most devastating kind of artillery because, not only does it land and explode, but in some cases, those rounds don't explode, they become duds. They litter the battlefield and become somewhat like land mines for children to pick up or someone to step on," he warned.



Watch: