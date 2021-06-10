U.S. nuclear weapons contractor Sol Oriens hit by Russia-linked cyberattack: report

The Russia-linked hacking group REvil reportedly launched a cyberattack against a U.S. government contractor which works for the Department of Energy on nuclear weapons issues.

"Cyberattack confirmed against a small government contractor that works for the DOE on nuclear weapons issues. The company is called Sol Oriens, and experts tell CNBC they have been hit by REvil, the Russian-linked hacker gang," Eamon Javers of CNBC reported Thursday.

Javers posted a thread on the cyberattack to Twitter.

















[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/EamonJavers/statuses/1403094495567269890 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1403094495567269890" created_ts=1623358770 name="Eamon Javers" embed_mobile_width=375 text="What\u2019s worse, says Intel 471, is \u201cthey explicitly threatened to reveal \"documentation and data to military angencies of our choise [sic]\" and shared proof by way of screenshots on their name and shame blog. Even so, these actors primarily remain financially motivated.\u201d" embed_desktop_height=394 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_mobile_height=486 id="1403094495567269890" expand=1 screen_name="EamonJavers"]