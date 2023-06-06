Russia declares state of emergency after Kakhovka dam blast
A screen grab from a video made available by Ukraine's Presidential Office, shows the damaged Nova Kakhovka dam near Kherson. Kiev and Moscow blamed each other for blowing up a major dam and an adjacent hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, with evacuations underway along the Dnipro River. -/Ukrainain Presidency/dpa
A state of emergency was declared following an explosion at the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine that also destroyed an adjacent hydroelectric power plant.

"The city is flooded," said Vladimir Leontyev, the Moscow-appointed mayor of Nova Kakhovka. The power plant is also underwater, he said.

On the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro River, Leontyev said a total of 600 houses in three regions were affected by severe flooding.

An explosion destroyed the dam early Tuesday morning. Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam and the nearby hydroelectric power station to disrupt the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive. Moscow denies this and claims that the Ukrainian army shelled the plant.

