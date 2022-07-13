Russia developing new laser weapon to disable satellites
Satellite design by Handout Planet Labs Inc (AFP).

Russia is developing a new laser weapons system to target foreign imaging satellites that fly over Russian territory, according to a new report from The Space Review.

"There is strong evidence that a space surveillance complex in Russia’s northern Caucasus is being outfitted with a new laser system called Kalina that will target optical systems of foreign imaging satellites flying over Russian territory," the Review notes. "Initiated in 2011, the project has suffered numerous delays, but recent Google Earth imagery shows that construction is now well underway. Kalina will complement a mobile laser dazzler known as Peresvet that has been operational since late 2019."

Kalina is part of Russia's Krona space surveillance complex, located in the Caucasus.

Evidence that Kalina is intended to have a "counterspace" role comes from independent, publicly available sources.

Space Review notes that a bank document said Kalina's goal was "functional suppression" of "electro-optical systems" through the use of solid-state lasers. Another document said Kalina is part of a "space security complex," a term also used by Russia to describe air-launched anti-satellite systems.

"The project has been delayed several times and progress has been extremely slow, the report noted, citing a newsletter published by the contractors in 2016," reported the Jerusalem Post. "One possible setback came in the form of the liquidation of NPTs Femto, the company tasked with developing an adaptive optics system for the project, in 2021."

"Kalina was also likely delayed by the economic sanctions imposed on Russia since the 2014 annexation of Crimea and the more-recent wave of sanctions imposed by the West due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine," the Post noted.

Kalina includes a telescope used to aim laser beams at satellites. It's housed in a building designed to withstand earthquakes.

"Laser beams are routed via mirrors and enter and the telescope through an opening on its side, after which they are reflected back, causing them to form an image of the targeted object in a detector," notes the Post.

"Kalina most likely needs the adaptive optics system to produce images of the target that are sharp and detailed enough to make sure that the laser beams can subsequently be accurately aimed at the object’s optical systems," Space Review adds. "Judging from the 2012 document, this aiming is done manually."

You can read the full Space Review report here.