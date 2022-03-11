Russia demands Biden go after Facebook for allowing calls for violence against Putin

Russia's ambassador the United States, Anatoly Antonov, wants legal action against Facebook after the company announced a change in policy on Thursday.

"Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy," Reuters reported Thursday. "The social media company is also temporarily allowing some posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, according to internal emails to its content moderators."

The changes will reportedly only apply in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

"We demand that [American] authorities stop the extremist activities of @Meta, take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice," the Russian embassy in America tweeted, with an American flag emoji.



