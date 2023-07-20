Russia has no plans to attack civilian ships in Black Sea - ambassador

(Reuters) - Russia is not preparing to attack civilian ships in the Black Sea despite assertions by the United States, Russia's ambassador to Washington said on Thursday, in comments posted by his embassy. On Wednesday, Moscow said it would deem all ships travelling to Ukrainian ports to be potential carriers of military cargo and their flag countries to be parties to the conflict on the Ukrainian side, after Russia quit a year-old deal to give ships exporting Ukrainian grain safe passage despite the war. Commenting on the decision, the White House said Russia could expand its attacks on Ukrai...