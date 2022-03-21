Russia dropped bombs on Kyiv Sunday evening and into Monday morning just after a report revealed their soldiers used a tank to open fire on a senior care home on Saturday. On Sunday, the mall was bombed along with some other buildings in the business district and residential housing.
The New York Times cited the Mariupol mayor saying that as the Russian invasion persisted, thousands of his residents were forcibly taken over the border to Russia. It's unclear if these are prisoners of war or if Russians will take them to work camps.
“What the occupiers are doing today is familiar to the older generation, who saw the horrific events of World War II, when the Nazis forcibly captured people,” said Mariupol’s mayor, Vadym Boychenko.
“Russian generals are running out of time, ammunition, and manpower,” Ben Hodges, the former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe wrote. “The Russians are in trouble, and they know it.”
As a result, the report explained, they are turning to haphazard firing on civilians.