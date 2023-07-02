Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days - military
A volunteer clears rubble from a destroyed house in the village of Moshchunon near Kyiv on October 29 Sergei CHUZAVKOV AFP

By Pavel Polityuk KYIV (Reuters) -Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region after a 12-day break, with air defence systems destroying all the weapons on their approach, Ukrainian military officials said on Sunday. The country's air force said that the attack included eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and three cruise missiles which were shot down. "Another enemy attack on Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads Kyiv's military administration, said in a post on the Telegram channel. Three private houses were damaged as a result of falling drone debris ...