Putin may re-open McDonald's in Russia by lifting trademark restrictions: report

McDonald's fast-food restaurants in Russia may open again against the corporation's wishes, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday, McDonald's announced it would close all of it's 847 locations in Russia, but would continue to pay its 62,000 employees, after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

But that could change.

"Russia has effectively legalized patent theft from anyone affiliated with countries “unfriendly” to it, declaring that unauthorized use will not be compensated. The decree, issued this week, illustrates the economic war waged around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the West levies sanctions and pulls away from Russia’s huge oil and gas industry. Russian officials have also raised the possibility of lifting restrictions on some trademarks, according to state media, which could allow continued use of brands such as McDonald’s that are withdrawing from Russia in droves," The Post reported.

Intellectual property lawyer Josh Gerben says Russia's actions could scare off businesses even after the war ends.

“It’s just another example of how [Putin] has forever changed the relationship that Russia will have with the world,” Gerben said.

Dozens of major businesses have suspended their operations in Russia, CNN reports.