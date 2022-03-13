Russia begs China for military help as Ukrainians refuse to give up

The Financial Times reported Sunday that Russia is begging for help from China as their invasion of Ukraine continues to face barriers.

According to the report, Russia, which boasts 900,000 personnel with a $65.10 billion military budget in 2019, has asked China for equipment and other services. It's something that the United States officials hope to ensure doesn't happen.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned China on Sunday that they probably shouldn't try and "bailout" Russia or skirt the sanctions.

"We will ensure that neither China, nor anyone else, can compensate Russia for these losses," Sullivan told NBC. "In terms of the specific means of doing that, again, I’m not going to lay all of that out in public, but we will communicate that privately to China, as we have already done and will continue to do."



China has tried to play both sides on the invasion at the United Nations, but supplying Russia will be a dramatic step toward Russia. That could be an economic problem as Russia imports far less than the United States and the over 130 countries standing against Russia.

Read the full report at FT.com.