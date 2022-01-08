Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia responded angrily on Saturday to a comment by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Kazakhstan might have a hard time getting rid of Russian troops, saying he should reflect instead on U.S. military meddling around the world. Blinken on Friday challenged Russia's justification for sending forces into Kazakhstan after days of violent unrest in the Central Asian country. "One lesson of recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave," Blinken said. Russia's foreign ministry called Blinken's remark "typical...