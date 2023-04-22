Russia responds in kind to mass expulsion of its Berlin diplomats

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is responding in kind to mass expulsion of its diplomats from Berlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. "The German authorities took a decision on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany. We strongly condemn these actions of Berlin, which continues to defiantly destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations," the ministry said. It did not reveal the number of diplomats involved. Relations between Moscow and Berlin, which used to be the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, have frayed since Russia sent troops in...