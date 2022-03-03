Russia's Lavrov accuses West of stoking nuclear panic

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a pre-recorded video speech at the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva. Jean Marc Ferré/UN Photo/dpa
Western nations' warnings of a nuclear escalation in the Ukraine war amount to scaremongering, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says.
"Everyone knows that a third World War can only be a nuclear one," Lavrov said, while claiming that such an escalation was only being considered by Western politicians.
"I assure you that we will not allow provocations that make us lose our balance," Lavrov said in a press conference with Russian and international media, which was broadcast live on Russian state television.
"But if [the West] starts unleashing a real war against us, those who are hatching such plans should think about it, and they are thinking about it in my view," he added.
His comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's deterrent weapons, including nuclear weapons, be put on special alert.
He accused the West of being responsible for the escalation and spoke of "hysteria."
A day after the Arizona Senate voted to censure Flagstaff Republican Wendy Rogers for comments she made at a white nationalist conference and a string of inflammatory social media posts, another one of her colleagues challenged her to condemn those she had praised in a fiery speech on the Senate floor.
“I contend that this is unbecoming rhetoric, it is inappropriate rhetoric,” Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said on the Senate floor Wednesday.
Townsend on Wednesday told senators that she wanted Rogers to condemn white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who’s conference, the America First Political Action Conference, Rogers had spoken at the week prior.
Rogers addressed the AFPAC crowd remotely, effusively praising Fuentes, who she said had been “de-platformed everywhere” because he says things that upset “the media and the far left.”
He is an open racist, a Holocaust denier and has boasted about being antisemitic.
Townsend was absent for the censure vote on Tuesday because of a medical issue with her daughter. The Apache Junction Republican said that she would have likely voted in favor of the censure — unless Rogers chose to denounce Fuentes. She said she believed that Rogers did not hold the same antisemitic and hateful views but was supporting Fuentes for reasons of “free speech.”
“I’m hoping she doesn’t agree with them,” Townsend said. “Let the record show that, if the senator is willing to apologize for a misunderstanding and denounce this, then my vote would have been red in the name of free speech.”
Rogers did not denounce Fuentes on the floor of the Senate.
“I don’t agree with guilt by association,” Rogers said in response to Townsend’s comments. “I love my fellow man, I love all people from all groups.”
Rogers also claimed that the censure was her words being taken out of context and an issue of free speech.
“I reiterate, this is about free speech. And if one senator can put words in my mouth to cause a censure, then all of us would qualify for a censure at some point in the future,” Rogers said.
The day she appeared at AFPAC, Rogers shared a photoshopped illustration of herself, Fuentes and Gab CEO Andrew Torba behind a dead rhino emblazoned with both the CPAC logo (referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference letters, which AFPAC was created to counter) and a Star of David.
Rogers and Townsend have been close political allies who late last year found themselves drawn into the same legislative district, despite living hundreds of miles apart. Rather than face off in 2022, Townsend opted to declare her candidacy for a southern Arizona congressional district — that she doesn’t live in — and Rogers swiftly endorsed her.
In a text exchange with the Arizona Mirror, Townsend said she would not be reconsidering her campaign plans and intended to continue her run for Congress.
The censure has become a point of pride for Rogers, who shared artwork Wednesday afternoon by a groyper artist depicting Rogers smiling with a medal and the vote for her censure displayed behind her.
Shortly after the discussion on the Senate floor, Rogers sent out a fundraising email about the censure. Titled “We don’t like your mean tweets,” Rogers says in the email that the “uniparty” is attempting to silence her.
“It’s time to say enough is enough,” Townsend said in a separate Senate floor speech about the fundraising email. “I don’t appreciate getting emails in my email box accusing me of things that I am not guilty of so that somebody can fill their coffers and pay their nephew and buy somebody a new car.”
The Arizona Republicreported Wednesday that Senate GOP leaders were mulling stripping Rogers of her committee assignments because of she was attacking her fellow senators to raise campaign money.
Before her floor speech Wednesday, Townsend used social media to denounce Fuentes, and called on Rogers to do the same. But her post elicited criticism from far-right users, who accused her of not supporting freedom of speech by exercising her right to speak out against Fuentes.
“I received ugly blowback from people on my side,” Townsend said. “Like being in a piranha tank — but I’m not afraid of the piranha tank anymore.”
And last year, Townsend compared vaccine supporters to Nazis and sharing an image of needles in the shape of a swastika on social media. When the Anti-Defamation League sharply criticized her rhetoric, Townsend rebuked the 108-year-old Jewish organization. “Learn your history,” she retorted.
Jeremy Duda contributed to this report.
***UPDATED: This story has been updated to include additional information about potential further punishment of Rogers.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
For those who look at Kansas politics and despair, I’m here with good news. We’re seeing distinct signs of sanity on the conservative side of the aisle, and not a bit too late.
Within the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen three high-profile Republicans buck the trends and speak up for the truth. They have refused to entertain the ideological fictions spun by too many members of their party. And while I may not agree with many of their positions, their ability to state that a fact is a fact and what’s real is what’s real should be praised.
We can call them the Sanity Caucus.
Kansas Attorney General and likely Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt can be counted first among equals here. Admittedly, his sanity came during a meet and greet with voters in Harper County, rather than a news conference. But he nonetheless held the line when questioned about election security and some of the preposterous claims made by outside “experts.”
“Here’s kind of my perspective on it,” Schmidt said, according to a recording from the event. “I think, on the whole, Kansas elections are solid. I really believe that. I’m not saying there’s no problems. I’m saying we don’t have the types of widespread institutional problems — at least I’ve never seen the evidence — that I think some other states do.”
See, how tough was that?
The wild part, of course, is the newsworthiness of this statement. Of course Kansas elections are solid. Schmidt unfortunately hedges his bets as the quote continues, because apparently you can’t challenge partisan nuttery too forcefully. Nationwide elections are solid too. Schmidt knows this.
So, for that matter, does Secretary of State Scott Schwab. Fending off a primary challenge from the right, the Republican last month made a compelling case for the safety and security of the state’s elections.
Both Schmidt and Schwab have played footsie with the murkier elements in their party. I haven’t been shy about calling them to account, either. Yet when they stand up for the truth, with all the potential political cost, we should acknowledge it. Praise it, even.
– Clay Wirestone
He went head-to-head with Douglas Frank, a Mike “My Pillow” Lindell crony and math teacher from Ohio, who had testified at an earlier hearing.
“I want to be clear, Dr. Frank did not accuse any fraud in Kansas last week,” Schwab said during testimony to the House Elections Committee. “He said, ‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,’ but there was no smoke because we did over 300 post-election audits. If there was smoke, it would have showed up in the audit, and that’s a hand count, on paper, audit. … He’s not a Kansas election expert. He’s a mathematician, but it doesn’t add up.”
Both Schmidt and Schwab have played footsie with the murkier elements in their party. I haven’t been shy about calling them to account, either. Yet when they stand up for the truth, with all the potential political cost, we should acknowledge it. Praise it, even.
Good job, guys.
That’s not all. On an entirely different level we have Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wagmego, who has tirelessly worked to create a major water management reform bill. With aquifer levels declining, agriculture and rural communities in Kansas face major challenges.
“I don’t like to use the word ‘crisis,’ but our situation in our state is serious,” Highland said.
Unfortunately, all the far-reaching proposals in the word hit a wall Tuesday, when the carefully assembled bill was ruthlessly gutted. House Water Committee leaders believed the state’s powerful agriculture lobby was behind the move.
“They’ve decided to fight any change at all, and I think the future, unfortunately … we’re having urban vs. rural discussions,” Highland said.
He added: “I’m not the loser; I think the state of Kansas is the loser today.”
Like safe and secure elections, protecting our state’s water supply goes beyond petty politics. It goes beyond what a Democrat or Republican might believe. It’s about making sure that all of us, regular people and politicians alike, live in a shared and sane reality.
Look, the political reality in Kansas is the political reality in Kansas. In most parts of the state, you have to have that “R” after your name on the ballot. Otherwise, you not only won’t be elected, but you’ll probably be laughed out of town.
Just because state officials and lawmakers are Republican doesn’t mean they’re required to believe untrue things. It doesn’t mean they’re required to ignore clear and convincing evidence in front of their faces. It doesn’t require becoming a card-carrying member of theanti-vaccine death cult or former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie-promoting forces.
They can simply speak the truth. The Sanity Caucus could always use a few more members.
Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.
HOUSTON — Standing outside a polling location in the historically Black neighborhood of Kashmere Gardens on Election Day, lieutenant governor candidate Carla Brailey predicted that Texas’ performance in 2022’s first primary would gain national attention — no matter the outcome.
Texas is already a model for other Republican-controlled states for its new law that makes it much tougher to vote for many elderly, low-income and non-white citizens, said Brailey, who went on to lose in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
“I call it a pilot study of what’s to come in terms of moving this nation backwards,” she said. “This is not forward movement, what we’re seeing in Texas. Not at all, and it’s heartbreaking.”
Across Texas on Tuesday, voters suffered from longer than expected lines due to poll worker shortages and technical difficulties with voting machines, advocates who monitored Election Day polling reported.
While there weren’t multiple-hour lines like voters experienced in 2020, voters and voting advocates still expressed concerns that the problems are just a taste of what Texas will see in the general election in November due to the restrictive voting law passed by Texas’ Republican-controlled legislature last year.
According to Gabrielle Velasco, the national coordinator for the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law’s Election Protection program, a shortage of poll workers on Tuesday delayed polling place openings and reduced availability in Dallas and Tarrant counties. Broken or malfunctioning polling machines hampered voting in Harris and Hays counties.
In Houston, Velasco said voters reported late polling place openings, malfunctioning voting machines, and very long lines. Election Protection is also continuing to hear from Houston voters who sent in absentee ballots that were rejected due to a data mismatch under the state’s new election law.
“Texas was already the hardest state to vote in before Republicans passed these laws that made it even harder,” Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of Common Cause Texas, said in a statement. “What we’re seeing today is a small preview of what we can expect to see at a far wider scale in November unless the federal government finally takes real action to intervene.”
It’s also a preview of what other states can expect as they hold their primary elections. According to an analysis from the Brennan Center for Justice, Texas is just one of 19 states that have enacted laws since the 2020 election that make it harder for people to cast ballots.
“If I were living in another state, one of the states that passed a similarly sprawling election rewrite, I would be looking at [Texas] and think, ‘This chaos and confusion and disenfranchisement is coming my way in just a few months,’” said James Slattery, a senior staff attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project.
Struggles with ID requirement
Part of Texas’ new law was a strict ID requirement for mail ballots that required voters to put their driver’s license number or partial Social Security number on the envelope of their mail ballot application and their ballot. Many voters struggled to match this number to the number the state has on file with their voter registration.
The law caused thousands of ballots to be rejected across the state, including roughly 30 percent of mail ballots in Harris County, the state’s most populous, as of just a few days before the election.
Joe Breda, an election judge and business owner from Humble, Texas, said he fears that lawmakers in other states will draw the wrong conclusion from the mess.
“I worry that the takeaway they get is going to be that it worked,” he said. “That it actually restricted voting the way they wanted to restrict it.”
Other states are considering similar requirements.
Republican lawmakers in Florida want to pass a law requiring voters to put an ID number on their mail-in ballots. The ID number, which could be a driver’s license number, Social Security number, or state ID number, would have to match whatever the voter has on file with the election supervisor’s office.
Election officials testified in Florida that older voters who registered decades ago don’t have any ID number on file, so the new law would be incredibly confusing and lead to rejected ballots.
Republican lawmakers in Iowa are also advancing a bill that would require voters to put their driver’s license number or voter ID number on the inner envelope for their absentee ballot in addition to on the ballot request form.
If the voter forgets to put the ID number on the “affidavit” envelope, they will be given an opportunity to correct the issue, but Democrats argue the absentee voting period is too short and voters will miss the window.
They also contend the so-called security measure isn’t necessary and will just confuse and disenfranchise voters.
How voters see it
Jose Rivera, a voter at the West Gray Multi-Services Center in Houston, said Texas is just one of many states where GOP lawmakers are concerned about the population growing less white and more diverse, which has driven lawmakers’ efforts to restrict voting.
Nosa Edebor, a yoga teacher voting in Kashmere Gardens, agreed. “It’s a reflection of the political climate right now, and I think a lot of conservatives are seeing how power shifts to young people and a lot of minorities,” said Edebor.
Instead of replicating Texas’ confusing and restrictive laws, voters said they hope other states will decide to not make the same mistakes.
“I would hope that the states look at the lack of voting that we have in Texas, because we’re a non-voting state,” Breda said. “A significant portion of the population of Texas that can vote doesn’t vote, and it doesn’t vote because it’s either excluded or it’s just hard. I would hope that states look at that and say we can do better.”
The takeaway from this primary could go either way, Brailey said.
“Texas is big,” she said. “It can have an impact on big goodness and big badness. It’s big and people watch it.”
Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Ohio Capital Journal maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor David DeWitt for questions: info@ohiocapitaljournal.com. Follow Ohio Capital Journal on Facebook and Twitter.