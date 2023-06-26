Russia's Putin says he let mutiny continue to avoid bloodshed

“I really at a gut level believe they’re gonna kill Trump.

“I believe the Deep State establishment will murder him. I believe he’s gonna steadfastly go through all this, he’ll be 30 points ahead in the primaries, nothing’s going to stop him, and then they just…he dies of a heart attack, or they poison him or they blow his airplane up,” Jones claimed.

Jones went on to claim the former president told Roger Stone that he's "ready to die."

When PBD host Patrick Bet-David asked Jones why Trump hasn't already been assassinated, Jones replied that the Deep State believes killing Trump would make him a martyr.

“The higher-ups, some of their smarter ones are not stupid,” Jones said. “They’re like, ‘if we kill him, it’ll cause way bigger problems down the road. Don’t do it.’ But before they let him get in charge and prosecute them, which Trump said he will — he goes, ‘I’ll be destroyed and you’ll be destroyed with me, or you’ll be destroyed.'”

“It’s a death battle,” Jones added.

Watch the video below or at this link.