Russia's Putin says he let mutiny continue to avoid bloodshed

(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin made a defiant televised address on Monday evening, saying he had deliberately let Saturday's 24-hour mutiny by the Wagner militia go on as long as it did to avoid bloodshed, and that it had reinforced national unity. The statement, his first on the issue since he spoke on Saturday promising to crush the mutiny, appeared intended to draw a line under an event that numerous Western leaders saw as exposing Putin's vulnerability since invading Ukraine 16 months ago. Wagner's fighters, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, succeeded in taking control of the city of ...
Judge Aileen Cannon grants Jack Smith's request for a pre-trial hearing in Trump documents case
June 26, 2023
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday set a pre-trial hearing date for former President Donald Trump's classified documents case.
In a two-page order, Cannon granted special counsel Jack Smith's request for a pre-trial hearing. She scheduled the hearing for July 14.
Defendants will not have to attend the hearing, which was requested based on the Classified Information Procedures Act.
Earlier on Monday, Cannon ruled that special counsel Jack Smith could not file the names of potential witnesses under seal. News organizations had argued for the release of witnesses' names.
Conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder Alex Jones believes that Donald Trump is in danger of being assassinated because he poses a threat to the globalist elites.
Speaking during an interview on the PBD podcast which was shared on Jones' website Monday, he said, “I think they’re gonna demonize him, indict him, indict him, indict him, and then I think they’ll blow his airplane up,” Jones.
“I really at a gut level believe they’re gonna kill Trump.
“I believe the Deep State establishment will murder him. I believe he’s gonna steadfastly go through all this, he’ll be 30 points ahead in the primaries, nothing’s going to stop him, and then they just…he dies of a heart attack, or they poison him or they blow his airplane up,” Jones claimed.
Jones went on to claim the former president told Roger Stone that he's "ready to die."
When PBD host Patrick Bet-David asked Jones why Trump hasn't already been assassinated, Jones replied that the Deep State believes killing Trump would make him a martyr.
“The higher-ups, some of their smarter ones are not stupid,” Jones said. “They’re like, ‘if we kill him, it’ll cause way bigger problems down the road. Don’t do it.’ But before they let him get in charge and prosecute them, which Trump said he will — he goes, ‘I’ll be destroyed and you’ll be destroyed with me, or you’ll be destroyed.'”
“It’s a death battle,” Jones added.
How can DeSantis claim success when his policies keep getting destroyed in court?: columnist
June 26, 2023
MSNBC producer for Rachel Maddow, Steve Benen, is puzzled how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will claim that he has been a successful governor when his policies keep getting shot down in the courts.
Just last week, a federal judge issued an injunction for the Florida governor's anti-drag queen law.
The case was brought by the restaurant chain Hamburger Mary's, which sued the state claiming the law had adversely affected its business, tweeted Chris Geidner.
Judge Gregory A. Presnell wrote in the ruling: “Florida already has statutes that provide such protection [from obscene performances]. Rather, this statute is specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers."
And it isn't the first time DeSantis has had his laws shot down in court. The so-called "Stop WOKE Act" was also blocked by a federal judge. Another law that sought to regulate social media companies was blocked by another federal judge, then his so-called "election police" filed several cases alleging voter fraud against several people of color. They too have largely failed.
Earlier this month, a Florida judge tore about a law banning gender-affirming care as a "remarkable intrusion."
Then there's the matter of DeSantis' aides being caught lying to immigrants to get them on a plane to Martha's Vineyard. There's now another case in which he's flown immigrants to Sacramento, which Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said would result in lawsuits.
DeSantis is also in a feud with one of the state's biggest employers, Disney, which he's decided is too accepting of LGBTQ+ people.
"There are a few relevant angles to all of this. The first is that DeSantis likes to tout the Sunshine State as a 'citadel of freedom,' but he keeps signing measures into law that curtail Floridians’ rights," wrote Benen.
He also cited the hefty legal bill involved in defending such cases, which comes from taxpayer money.
Benen quoted Bob Jarvis, a law professor at Nova Southeastern University, who said in December that DeSantis couldn't possibly think he would win the lawsuits. DeSantis, a Harvard graduate with a law degree from Yale knows how it will end.
“But when your goal is not to win or lose, and you have a blank check from the taxpayers, then really it’s all about: ‘Will this lawsuit generate headlines? And will this allow me to control the narrative?’” Jarvis said.
Still, Benen said that the message doesn't look good for normal voters as well as the base. “Vote for me because judges rejected many of my favorite achievements” isn't a compelling campaign, Benen closed.
