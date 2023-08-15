MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble rose on Tuesday as investors bet the central bank would hike rates at an extraordinary policy meeting after the Russian currency tumbled past 101 per U.S. dollar on Monday and prompted a Kremlin call for tougher monetary policy. The rouble, which has lost nearly a quarter of its value against the dollar since the Ukraine war began, rose to 96.40 per dollar at 0530 GMT after falling close to 102 in intraday trade on Monday. Russia's central bank will hold an extraordinary meeting at on Tuesday to discuss the level of its key interest rate, currently at 8.5%...
Russia's rouble rises ahead of central bank extraordinary meeting
August 15, 2023, 1:59 AM ET