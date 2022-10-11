A property manager with ties to oligarch Oleg Deripaska has been charged with violating sanctions on Russia

The Justice Department announced that a British property manager with ties to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has been charged with violating sanctions.
Graham Bonham Carter is being charged with "conspiring to violate United States sanctions imposed on Russian oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska and wire fraud in connection with BONHAM-CARTER’s funding of U.S. properties purchased by Deripaska and efforts to expatriate Deripaska’s artwork in the U.S. through misrepresentations," wrote the Justice Department in an announcement.
Deripaska, a Russian billionaire with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was able to wiggle his way into a lucrative deal with Donald Trump's government in 2019.
Bonham Carter was arrested Tuesday in the UK and the United States is seeking his extradition to the U.S. to face the charges. Deripaska was previously charged for violating sanctions.
Graham is the second cousin of the Oscar-nominated actress Helena Bonham Carter known for her legendary character acting in "Harry Potter" and "The King's Speech," and "The Crown."
“As alleged, Graham Bonham-Carter provided property management and other services to his employer, sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a statement. "Bonham-Carter obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska’s lavish U.S. assets, in violation of the international sanctions. OFAC sanctions preclude supporters of the brutal and unjust Russian war regime from using U.S. dollars in any financial transactions, and we thank our international partners for their continued partnership in enforcing this critical sanctions program."
The international real estate market, and its infamous opacity, afforded Bonham-Carter no shelter from the diligence and expertise of U.S. law enforcement and our partners," explained Task Force KleptoCapture director Andrew C. Adams. Others who would attempt to move illicit money through international markets should take notice: neither powerful connections nor sophisticated deceptions succeeded in hiding Bonham-Carter’s efforts to illegally service a sanctioned oligarch."
In March, all of Bonham Carter's accounts were frozen over the suspected links to Deripaska.
