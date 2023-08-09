Russia says drones targeting Moscow downed as Ukraine city hit

Moscow has experienced a series of drone attacks in recent months
Moscow (AFP) - Two Ukrainian combat drones headed for Moscow were shot down Wednesday in the latest targeting of the capital this week, Russian officials said, while Ukraine said a strike killed two people in the southern frontline city of Zaporizhzhia. Zaporizhzhia, a key city on the Dnipro River, lies some 44 kilometres (27 miles) from the frontline. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had initially announced on social media that at least three people had been killed in the strike. His post was accompanied by a video showing a partially damaged church with fire in its courtyard and smoke...