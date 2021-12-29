Russia says failure to certify Nord Stream 2 is not an option

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will get the necessary certification and eventually start working, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told RBC media on Wednesday. Construction on the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea and bypasses Ukraine, was completed in September but it lays idle while awaiting regulatory approval from Berlin and Brussels. The project has become increasingly politicized amid growing tensions between Russia and the West, which fears Moscow may attack Ukraine to prevent it from forging clo...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Like this article ? Text `Support` to 50123 to donate.
‘I know what you lost’: Former Senate staffer's moving tribute to Harry Reid goes viral
December 29, 2021
A former congressional staffer reacted to the news of Harry Reid's death on Tuesday by sharing a touching story about the former Democratic Senate majority leader.
The post by Natalie Ravitz, who served as communications director for former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA), quickly went viral on Twitter.
Ravitz wrote that she was working as press secretary for Democratic Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone's re-election campaign in 2002.
"On Oct 25, 2002, Paul, his wife Sheila, daughter Marcia, my colleagues Tom, Mary and Will, and two pilots were killed in a plane crash," she wrote. "Harry Reid was one of the first of Paul’s colleagues to fly in. Still in shock, I spent all day taking him around to events and sorting politics."
At the end of the day, Ravitz drove Reid back to the airport in the black SUV that her deceased colleague, Will McLaughlin, had frequently used to transport her and Wellstone to campaign events.
"Someone must have told Reid that Will was my boyfriend. And that at one point in the schedule, I was meant to be on the plane with Paul. It was a fluke I wasn’t that day," Ravitz wrote. "When we went to say goodbye, he (Reid) asked if he could speak to me alone. He then walked me out to his private plane — a casino jet they had chartered — and asked me to come sit inside with him."
When Ravitz hesitated, Reid said: "I know what you lost and I know whose car you drove today. And I don’t want you to be afraid to get on a plane for the rest of your life. So let’s just go sit together for a little while."
They got on the plane and had a cup of coffee.
"We shared stories about Paul — how brave he was voting against the war in Iraq," Ravitz wrote. "He (Reid) showed me the fancy gadgets on the plane, crazy to him, having grown up so poor. And I told him about Will, and our plan to move back to DC. He said he knew I had lost my home and my job, but I had one with him whenever I was ready. The empathy and emotional fortitude he showed that day has stuck with me always. And it wasn’t just that day; he followed up to reiterate his offer two more times."
After Ravitz joined Boxer's staff a few months later, Reid told her, “She’s the best! But I’m still here if you need me." Ravitz went on to spend seven years on Boxer's staff, working closely with Reid and Democratic leadership.
"He always had a joke or a kind word for me," Ravitz wrote.
She concluded her story with an anecdote about the night the Senate passed the Affordable Care Act, following an impasse over women's health services that reportedly prompted Reid to keep Boxer and Sen. Ben Nelson (D-NE) in separate rooms.
"It was Christmas Eve, snowing and everyone was exhausted," Ravitz wrote. "We had no food and everything was closed: we ate a tin of holiday nuts and cookies sent by constituents and lobbyists. Reid needled (New York Democratic Sen. Chuck) Schumer for stealing all the cashews. We tried and failed to light the fireplace. And we finally got a deal as the snow really came down."
"Together, with all of us in the room, Reid called President Obama from on speaker — I think it was a flip phone — and said we have a deal and we’re headed to the floor. We cheered and the President thanked us all," Ravtiz wrote. "Harry Reid played a defining role in two bookends of my Senate career. He was powerful and strategic, but also wry and soulful. I’m grateful to have known him, for what he gave this country, and for what he gave me sitting together quietly on a plane in Minnesota. RIP."
Please bear with the thread, but Harry Reid meant a lot to me and I want to share a short story about why. In 2002, I was press secretary for Senator Paul Wellstone\u2019s re-election campaign in Minnesota.— Natalie Ravitz (@Natalie Ravitz) 1640747944
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump 'Let's Go Brandon' figurines sold at U.S. military base spark policy change
December 28, 2021
A vendor recently sold wooden figurines of Donald Trump holding a sign saying “Let’s go Brandon” at a mall on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage, Alaska.
"The incident has prompted officials to update their guidance to vendors on what is — and isn’t — appropriate to sell on base," the Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday. "The wooden figurines of a bear stylized to look like former President Donald Trump, with a shock of yellow hair and long red tie, stood about a foot tall and held small signs reading 'Let’s Go Brandon.' The phrase emerged this fall as a coded way of saying 'F--- Joe Biden,' spreading from a viral NASCAR clip to conservative meme."
Chris Ward, a spokesman for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, said the "bears" were sold by an independent vendor at the base's officially managed commercial facility. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is a Defense Department agency that oversees goods and services sold at U.S. military installations.
"On JBER, the bear figurine seller had a short-term contract with the venue, and by the time officials looked into the item, the merchant had already closed up shop, according to Ward," the newspaper reported. "The exchange did not receive any complaints about the objects, according to Ward, who did not respond to multiple requests for the business’s name, but he said the exchange would be modifying its policies to keep similar items from appearing."
Ward told the newspaper: “Once this product was identified, it was determined to be outside the established parameters for resale. Communication to incoming vendors will reflect the need to exclude products of this nature going forward."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Obama shares letter he sent to Harry Reid in his final weeks
December 28, 2021
In the wake of former Sen. Harry Reid's (D-NV) passing away at the age of 82 on Tuesday, former President Barack Obama shared a letter that he sent to his longtime ally in his final weeks.
According to Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui, Obama wrote the letter on behalf of Reid's wife, Linda, who said she wanted to have some letters to read to him in his final weeks.
"Here's what I want you to know," Obama wrote in the letter. "You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect. I wouldn't have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn't have got most of what I got done without your determination."
READ MORE: Former Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid dies at age 82
In addition to praising Reid's career, Obama also praised him on a personal level.
"Most of all, you've been a good friend," he said. "As different as we are, I think we both saw something of ourselves in each other... and you know what, we made for a pretty good team."
Read the whole letter below.
President Obama says when Harry Reid was nearing the end, his wife Linda asked some to share letters that she could read to him. In lieu of a statement, Obama shares his letter to Reid:pic.twitter.com/ea2PRk6cxi— Sabrina Siddiqui (@Sabrina Siddiqui) 1640742967
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Happy Holidays!
As a special thank you from all of us here at Raw Story, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week - now 'til Dec. 31st.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}