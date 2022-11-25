Russia says it will need 5 million troops for victory in Ukraine
Photo via AFP

According to Ukraine's armed forces, Russia's military is circulating a document called "Conclusions of the war with NATO in Ukraine," which declares that 5 million Russian troops must be deployed in order for Russia to win, Ukrayinska Pravda reports.

During a briefing, deputy head of the Main Operative Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, said that the document says the main problems of the Russian occupying forces are "the commanders’ inability to command troops, low level of discipline and military training, obsolescence of armament and military equipment, commanders’ inability to make decisions without obligatorily coordinating them with higher command etc."

"Meanwhile it is stated in every document that the Defence Forces of Ukraine have a quite high level of equipment, and commanders on all levels can make decisions in combat conditions themselves," Hromov said. "It is also stated in the document that there has not been such a war in the previous 80 years, and Russia needs its army to consist of nearly 5 million troops in order to win."

Read the full report over at Ukrayinska Pravda.

