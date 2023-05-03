Russia claims Ukraine tried to kill Putin with attempted drone attack on Kremlin

Russia said Wednesday that it had shot down two drones aimed at Vladimir Putin's residence in the Kremlin and that the incident was an attempt by Ukraine to assassinate the Russian president. Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Finland for an unannounced visit for talks with Nordic leaders on his country's war with Russia and its relations with Europe, governments of the region said. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments.

Russia said Wednesday it had shot down two drones aimed at Vladimir Putin's residence in the Kremlin in what it called a "terrorist" assassination attempt against the Russian president.

"Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that this had happened during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The remnants of the downed drones fell inside the Kremlin but did not injure anyone, the statement added.

It said the operation was "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."

In a statement, Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said drone flights would be prohibited in the Russian capital unless a special permit had been obtained from "government authorities".