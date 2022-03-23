US says it has proof Russia war crimes: CNN
Ukraine (Aris Messinis/Agence France-Presse)

A senior US defense official told CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr said that the U.S. is officially reporting that they have proof of war crimes at the hands of Russia.

President Joe Biden had answered a question from reporters about war crimes, agreeing that it was what Putin was doing. Reports on the ground show many civilian targets have been intentionally bombed. In one case, a shelter for children was painted on the pavement, in Russian, that there were children in the building. It was bombed anyway. Hospitals have been hit along with apartment buildings, the shopping mall, the parking lot of a grocery store and other civilian targets.

The official said that the US has observed “indications of behavior on the ground by Russian forces that would likewise constitute war crimes."

The president is working to ensure the proof of the war crimes is distributed to international groups.

“The administration is going to be helping to provide evidence to the multiple investigations that are going on, but we see clear evidence that they’re committing war crimes through these indiscriminate and intentional attacks on civilian targets and the people of Ukraine,” the official said.

