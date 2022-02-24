WATCH: Moscow police 'snatch' people chanting 'no to war' as protests break out across Russia

Russian police on Thursday clashed with people protesting President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

According to Telegraph correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva, parts of Moscow faced lockdowns ahead of the anti-war protests. She said that Moscow police were here seen detaining protesters who chanted "no to war."

Scripps reporter Alec Luhn captured video of one protester being assaulted by multiple police before being thrown into a van.

ITN editor Emma Burrows shared images of police in military gear who are "ready to use force against protesters."

In Putin's hometown of Saint Petersburg, throngs of protesters were out on the streets.

Saint Petersburg police were later seen detaining protesters in the city.





BREAKING NEWS: Russian forces reportedly 'destroy' nuclear waste facility in Chernobyl

Russian forces reportedly 'destroy' nuclear waste facility in Chernobyl www.youtube.com



