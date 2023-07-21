Russian diplomat accuses Ukraine of using Black Sea grain corridor for attacks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin on Friday accused Ukraine of using a grain export corridor in the Black Sea to launch "terrorist attacks" against Russian interests, including one this week on the Crimean Bridge. Vershinin was addressing a briefing about Russia's decision on Monday to quit the year-old Black Sea grain deal, in which Russia had guaranteed safe passage to ships exporting grain from Ukraine's seaports despite what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russia said a parallel memorandum pledging to facilitate its own food and ferti...