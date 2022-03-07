Anti-Russia activists change the street sign outside of the embassy to celebrate Zelensky

Activists have shown many different ways to support Ukraine as Russia's invasion continues across the borders.

Over 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country for safety. Those who stayed, have been hiding underground in bomb shelters, subways and other places as bombs explode homes.

Around the world, people have flocked to the streets to show support. Sports stars are wearing Ukraine flags or coordinating outfits that match the blue and yellow of their flag.

But one effort in Washington, DC over the weekend, is that activists made their own street sign outside of the Russian embassy in the United States naming the street after Ukrainian President Zelensky.

See the photos below:



