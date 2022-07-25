Sunflowers planted for Ukraine outside Russian Embassy were ripped out of the ground — so activists replanted
Photos via Twitter/Benjamin Wittes

Sometime over the past two days the sunflowers that were planted and growing outside of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. were ripped from the ground and left sitting on the sidewalk.

Benjamin Wittes tweeted about it after seeing the handiwork of he and a group of pro-Ukraine friends who planted the floral symbol of the country under attack by Russia.

The sunflowers were planted in the public part of the sidewalk and were growing and flowering when they were removed.

Wittes streamed from Twitter that he was outside the embassy on Sunday afternoon and invited anyone in the area to come join him in replanting.

A crew showed up shortly to help.

And they took the old Sunflowers and disposed of them on the stoop of the Embassy.

Wittes noted that he fears they'll be torn up again, but said that he'll do his best to ensure they're replanted every time.

SmartNews