Russian forces reportedly 'destroy' nuclear waste facility in Chernobyl
Shutterstock

At roughly 10pm ET this Wednesday, Russian military forces began their invasion of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in major cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 40 people have been killed so far with dozens of others wounded.

READ MORE: Russia is using an onslaught of cyber attacks to undermine Ukraine’s defense capabilities

According to NBC News Richard Engel, fighting reached as far as Chernobyl, where a nuclear waste facility was attacked and "destroyed."

"Advisor to Ukrainian interior ministry says Russian forces entered Chernobyl and that fighting there destroyed a nuclear waste storage facility," Engel tweeted on Thursday.

SmartNews