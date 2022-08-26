The 'terrifying' dots between Trump's classified documents and the Russian impostor at Mar-a-Lago

On Friday, Newsweek reported that a former CIA officer is speaking out about the "terrifying" confluence of unsecured classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, and the presence of a Russian impostor.

"Stephen L. Hall, a senior intelligence officer who oversaw intelligence operations in the former Soviet Union in the years following the Cold War, pointed to the possibility that Mar-a-Lago could have been infiltrated by foreign agents, including Inna Yashchyshyn — a Russian-speaking immigrant who the FBI says gained access to the club using a fake identification card," reported Nick Reynolds. "'The combination of this kind of person (and she's not the only one) getting into Mar a Lago and the presence of highly sensitive, unsecured documents there is terrifying,' Hall said Friday."

Previous reporting indicated that Yashchyshyn — who previously worked for an agency that helped pregnant Russian women come to the U.S. to deliver their children and give them American citizenship — falsely passed herself off as Anna de Rothschild, pretending to be a member of the famous Rothschild family.

This also comes as new information from the redacted affidavit to approve the FBI search warrant of Mar-a-Lago revealed the extent of highly classified information in just the 15 boxes Trump chose to hand back over to the National Archives.

"Numerous commentators have highlighted the apparent lack of security at Mar-a-Lago following the release of a heavily redacted affidavit describing a swath of classified material that was improperly secured within the Trump estate. Some of those documents were designated 'NOFORN,' meaning they were explicitly not to be accessed by any foreign nationals," said the report. Some commentators speculated that those documents had the opportunity to be accessed by just about anyone, given the numerous security lapses at a place former FBI official Ali Soufan once described in The Washington Post as 'the worst counterintelligence nightmare the country has faced since the Cold War.'"

In addition to the revelations about classified documents, one legal expert believes the affidavit also suggests a "significant" number of witnesses are cooperating against the former president

