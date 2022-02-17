Blinken to warn of ‘imminent invasion’ of Ukraine in emergency UN Security Council briefing: report
Antony Blinken speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State on January 19, 2021 Alex Edelman POOL/AFP/File

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will warn of an "imminent" invasion of Ukraine by Russia, MSNBC reported Thursday.

"We are getting significant breaking news in now, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to speak today, directly to the UN Security Council," MSNBC's Willie Geist reported.

READ: Trumpworld in full meltdown following breakup with Mazars: report

"He is expected to say, evidence on the ground now shows russia is moving towards [an] 'imminent' invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. calling it a crucial moment," he reported. "The goal of Blinken's address, we hear, will be to convey the gravity of the situation."

The message was echoed by U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Watch:

Ukraine www.youtube.com

SmartNews