Russian lawyer claims Putin is building settlements for conservatives looking to leave the US for 'ideological reasons'
Shutterstock

A Moscow-based immigration lawyer claims that a settlement for conservative American and Canadian immigrants seeking to leave the West “for ideological reasons" is being built in Russia, Vice News reported.

Timur Beslangurov provided no evidence for his claims, yet maintains that construction on the project will begin next year for about 200 families from North America.

“The reason is propaganda of radical values: Today they have 70 genders, and who knows what will come next,” he said at a legal forum in St Petersburg which were reported by Russian state-run news outlet.

When Vice News reached out to Beslangurov for more details about the project and which families would be participating, he replied that he did not have anymore information "at this stage."

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has wooed Western right-wingers and conservatives by positioning himself as a staunch defender of a traditionalist, Christian European identity, resulting in pro-Russian narratives about the invasion of Ukraine becoming widespread in far-right and conspiracist networks," Vice's report stated.

Read more at Vice News.

