Russian state TV celebrates 'brave' Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz for undermining Ukraine
Bob Brigham

Russian state-funded media played clips of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Fox News host Tucker Carlson because the conservative personalities oppose additional U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Russian Media Monitor translated Moscow's video coverage of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to the United States.

Like many conservatives in the U.S., Russian state television criticized the leader for wearing "a sweater and cargo pants."

"I didn't go to the speech because I didn't want to be part of a photo op," Hawley said in a video clip included in the report.

A Russian correspondent noted that 86 Republicans refused to attend Zelenskyy's speech.

The Russian media report also included a clip of Carson mocking the speech.

"They clap like seals," Carlson opined. "So, no matter what the man in cargo pants said, 'Send more money. I command you! Send me more money!'"

The correspondent referred to Boebert and Gaetz as "brave" for attending the speech despite objections to military aid.

"Gaetz and Boebert didn't chap the palms of their hands [clapping]," the reporter observed. "They demonstrably remained seated and didn't jump up."

The report concluded with a clip of Boebert.

"Until Congress receives a full audit on where our money has already gone, I will not support sending additional money to this war," she said.

Watch the video clip below.

2020 Election Media SmartNews