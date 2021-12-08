Russian media calls Trump 'sorely missed' after Biden warns Putin of severe consequences for Ukraine invasion
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki (Screen cap).

Russian media outlets this week were nostalgic for former President Donald Trump this week after current President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences should he invade Ukraine.

The Daily Beast's Julia Davis reports that Russian media personalities this week longed for the days when Trump would regurgitate Russian propaganda by casting doubt on his own intelligence agencies' claims that Russia interfered with the 2020 presidential election.

In particular, she writes that host Vladimir Soloviev was delighted to see Trump appear on Fox News and say that the U.S. shouldn't intervene to help Ukraine.

“Things were so good under Trump," he gushed. "Listen to Trumpushka!"

Soloviev then lamented that the twice-impeached former president was "sorely missed."

The Russian TV host also played a clip of Trump bashing special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2020 election.

"He said it well," the host said in response to Trump's comments. "Thank you, Donald Fredovych!”

Davis also writes that Russian outlets interviewed Ret. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, who served as a senior official in Trump's Department of Defense and who criticized the Biden administration and NATO for allegedly "disregarded Russia’s interests” and demonstrating an “inability to compromise.”

