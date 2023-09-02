Russian parents send children for patriotic school year
September 2, 2023, 8:11 AM ET
Donald Trump's venture into social media with the creation of Truth Social could come to a screeching halt in the near future if the merger with Digital World collapses and he faces ending up with nothing from the deal that has been pending for two years.
According to a new report from the Washington Post, there is a Sept. 8 deadline for the merger to close or be extended and, should it fail, Digital World will be compelled by law to return $300 million to investors.
The Post's Drew Harwell is reporting, "With the $300 million Digital World had already raised from investors, Trump Media & Technology Group, creator of the pro-Trump social network Truth Social, pledged then that the merger would create a tech titan worth $875 million at the start and, depending on the stock’s performance, up to $1.7 billion later," before adding, "Now, almost two years later, the deal faces what could be a catastrophic threat."
As the report notes, the past two years have been chaotic with executive departures, accusations of insider trading, and an $18 million settlement over accusations executives misled investors and the SEC.
According to Jay Ritter, a University of Florida finance professor, "The deal does seem to be running out of time. You can’t just keep getting extensions forever.”
"Digital World needs 65 percent of the shares held by its nearly 400,000 investorsto vote 'yes' on the deadline extension; unvoted shares are counted as 'no' votes. If the extension fails, Digital World said in a filing in July that it would 'cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up' and repay investors at a price of about $10.24 per share — far below what many shareholders paid," the Post is reporting.
"Trump, who would retain his 90 percent ownership of Trump Media if the deal falls apart, has yet to make mention of the shareholder vote on his own Truth Social account," the Post's Harwell is reporting before adding, "Truth Social has attracted a relatively meager following. Though Trump Media projected in a 2021 investor presentation that the site would have 41 million total users by the end of this year, usage estimates from Similarweb, a data firm that analyzes web traffic, suggest it is a long way from reaching that goal."
A towering figure of 20th-century classical music, Leonard Bernstein is the subject of Bradley Cooper's much-anticipated biopic "Maestro", premiering at Venice.
One of the best-known composers and conductors of all time with a musical range spanning from classical and jazz to rock and Latino, Bernstein was also a virtuoso pianist and even a television star.
Here are five key things about the American maestro, who died in 1990 at the age of 72:
- 'West Side Story' -
Arriving in New York freshly graduated from Harvard, the son of Ukrainian Jews who fled the pogroms shot to stardom in the United States in just three years, at the age of 25.
He then assured his place in history in 1957 by composing the musical "West Side Story", transposing Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" to the gangs of New York's Upper West Side.
An instant hit on Broadway, it was quickly adapted to the screen and triumphed at the Oscars.
"West Side Story" brought Bernstein worldwide acclaim and a year later he took charge of the prestigious New York Philharmonic Orchestra.
- Gay: open secret -
Handsome and charismatic, "Lenny" was also a ladies' man, or seemed to be. He formed a star Manhattan couple with Chilean actress Felicia Montealegre and they had three children.
But the reality was more complicated.
Just months after their marriage his wife told him he was gay and she was ready to accept it, because she loved him.
Struggling with his double life, Bernstein consulted a psychologist who claimed to "cure" gay people.
After 25 years of marriage, during which he had several affairs, they divorced, and Bernstein went on to pursue openly gay relationships.
- On the FBI watch list -
After the maestro died it was revealed the FBI had been compiling a thick file of 800 pages on him for years.
All his life he was politically active, which drew the attention of the US intelligence services.
In the 1950s, in the midst of the McCarthyite witch hunt, Bernstein's name even appeared on an official FBI list of individuals suspected of being affiliated with a communist organization.
He opposed the Vietnam War and supported the civil rights movements. In 1970 he caused a scandal by organising a fundraiser at his home for the Black Panthers.
And he was even suspected of slipping coded messages into the Latin texts of one of his works.
- Berlin wall -
New York, Amsterdam, Vienna, Tel Aviv, Sapporo... In his career Bernstein conducted orchestras in America, Europe and Asia.
One of his most famous performances on the podium came on December 25, 1989 in Berlin, shortly after the fall of the wall dividing the city.
He conducted the famous concert of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony at the Konzerthaus (then the Schauspielhaus) bringing together musicians worldwide.
- That nose -
"It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose," wrote Jamie, Alexander and Nina Bernstein in a statement on social media in August.
The Bernstein children were responding to a controversy that broke out after the release of the "Maestro" trailer, showing Cooper, who plays Bernstein, wearing a fake nose.
Some critics said the decision to use the prosthetic played up to Jewish stereotypes and dubbed it "Jewface", in reference to the historic "Blackface" practice of non-Black performers darkening their faces for roles.
Should you get a leg up on your university application just because Mom or Dad had studied at that school?
So-called "legacy admissions" -- long a standard practice at many prestigious American universities, including Harvard and Stanford -- are coming under increased scrutiny, though it's unlikely they'll go without a fight, even in a country that extols success through individual merit.
But cracks are beginning to form, galvanized by a recent Supreme Court case and an Education Department investigation sparked by a legal complaint aiming to take down what one university president called an "aristocratic" system unfit for a democracy.
Legacy admissions don't guarantee entry into a particular university, but they do give hopefuls an edge: If a prospective student can boast that, in addition to having a solid academic record, they are the child or relative of an alumnus, that can tip the scales in their favor during the very competitive admissions process.
Harvard University's acceptance rate for "legacy" students from 2014 to 2019 was 33 percent, according to the student newspaper -- compared to its overall acceptance rate of six percent.
In addition to current complaints about the practice, experts say it has dark origins, dating back to the beginning of the 20th century when universities sought to limit the number of Jewish students on their campuses.
The persistence of legacy admissions is "deeply unethical," James Murphy of the Education Reform Now think tank told AFP.
The practice "is very much against the idea that higher education in this country is supposed to drive social mobility," Murphy said.
But two reasons explain its ongoing existence, he added: "Money and privilege."
Many institutions fear alumni will stop donating to them if preferential admissions for their sons and daughters stop. And some boards of trustees are attached to the elitist tradition, Murphy said.
- 'Indefensible' -
In recent years, several institutions have taken the lead in addressing the issue.
In 2020, Johns Hopkins University formalized its break with preferential admissions. The practice "puts a thumb on the scale for young people who already enjoy so many advantages by virtue of being born to parents who benefited from a university education," said Ron Daniels, the president of the university.
Legacy admissions are an "aristocratic" policy which is "indefensible in our democratic society," he said in recent comments.
And since the prestigious Baltimore institution stopped legacy admissions, the college has had "more space and opportunity to recruit a broader array of talented students," he said.
The debate is far from new, but a recent ruling by the Supreme Court has, perhaps unexpectedly, breathed new life into it.
At the end of June, in a decision decried by those seeking more equitable college admissions, the court overturned one of the key achievements of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s by putting an end to affirmative action in college applications.
As a result, universities can no longer consider applicants' race or ethnicity as they seek to correct long-standing inequalities resulting from America's segregationist past, with the aim of boosting Black, Hispanic and Native American enrollment.
But some saw an opening in the court's ruling, and moved to cast legacy admissions as a de-facto affirmative action program for the white and wealthy, given the backgrounds of those who typically benefit.
Within a few days, lawyers filed a complaint against Harvard with the Department of Education to force the famous university to put an end to the "discriminatory" policy of legacy admissions if it wishes to continue to benefit from federal funds.
"We decided that it was critical for us to move very quickly to ensure that barriers to higher education that harm applicants of color... also be eliminated," said Michael Kippins of Lawyers for Civil Rights, who filed the complaint on behalf of several organizations.
The complaint also targeted the boost given to candidates linked to wealthy donors. The Education Department has opened an investigation.
- Beginning of the end? -
President Joe Biden has also spoken of legacy admissions expanding "privilege rather than opportunity."
And even among students who have taken advantage of it, unease is growing.
"I absolutely think it's affirmative action for the rich," Yoni Rechtman, 28, who has benefited from the policy, told AFP.
"If you said 'Hey, the people whose parents worked at this company will get preferential treatment'... it would not stand."
Murphy, of Education Reform Now, said he expects more universities to announce an end to legacy admissions by October, as pressure continues to mount.
"If I'm one of these Ivy League colleges, if I'm Stanford University, do I really want to be the last one" to abandon such a criticized practice, he asked.
