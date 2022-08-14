Russian propagandists claim Moscow has been 'studying' Mar-a-Lago nuclear documents 'for a while'
Russian propagandists stated that if former President Donald Trump was indeed hiding classified documents related to nuclear weapons at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida, the Kremlin has already seen them.

Russia 1 host Evgeny Popov issued his taunt hours after Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart of the Southern District of Florida unsealed the warrant that the United States Department of Justice obtained ahead of what Trump called the "raid." The warrant revealed that Trump is suspected to have violated the Espionage Act.

"Turns out that the investigation against Trump has to do with the secret documents from the White House, related to the new development of new nuclear weapons by the US," Popov said.

"The FBI isn't saying what kinds of weapons or what they found at Trump's estate. Obviously, if there were any important documents, they've been studying them in Moscow for a while," Popov continued. "What's the point of searching?"

