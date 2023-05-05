MOSCOW (Reuters) - A prominent Russian theatre director was remanded in custody for two months on Friday after being accused of justifying terrorism with an award-winning play about Russian women who married Islamic State fighters, the state news agency TASS reported. Investigators opened a case this week against Yevgenia (Zhenya) Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk, alleging that Petriychuk's "Finist, the Brave Falcon", which premiered in 2020 under Berkovich's direction, had broken the law. Since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine last year, Moscow has intensified a clampdown...
Russian theatre director accused of 'justifying terrorism' remanded in custody
May 5, 2023, 3:09 PM ET