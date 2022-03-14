Anti-war protester breaches Russian TV studio during live broadcast: 'Don’t believe the propaganda'

An anti-war protester interrupted a live news broadcast in Russia this week with a sign condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Video of the incident was shared on Monday.

На Первом канале в прямом эфире выбежала женщина с плакатом pic.twitter.com/3EMbhSdIGU

— Ярослав Конвей (@YaroslavConway) March 14, 2022

According to BNO News, the protester held a sign that said, "Don't believe the propaganda. You're being lied to."

The news show was described as "one of Russia's most-watched news programs."

Anti-war protester runs onto stage of one of Russia's most-watched news programs, telling viewers: "Don't believe the propaganda. You're being lied to" pic.twitter.com/MLC1lH6Ejr

— BNO News (@BNONews) March 14, 2022

She apparently filmed a video before her protest in which she said Russia’s war against Ukraine is a crime. “Unfortunately, in recent years, I worked on Channel One and was engaged in Kremlin propaganda and I am now very ashamed of this.” pic.twitter.com/4icXSHzqxS

— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 14, 2022