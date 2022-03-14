Anti-war protester breaches Russian TV studio during live broadcast: 'Don’t believe the propaganda'
An anti-war protester interrupted a live news broadcast in Russia this week with a sign condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Video of the incident was shared on Monday.

According to BNO News, the protester held a sign that said, "Don't believe the propaganda. You're being lied to."

The news show was described as "one of Russia's most-watched news programs."

