FBI arrests pro-Trump Michigan governor candidate on Capitol riot-related charges

Ryan Kelley, a pro-Trump candidate for governor in Michigan, has been arrested by the FBI on charges related to the January 6th Capitol riots following a Thursday morning raid on his house, reports Crain's Detroit.

A document posted by Politico legal reporter Kyle Cheney shows that Kelley is facing charges of knowingly entering in any restricted building, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building, knowingly engaging in violence while in a restricted building, and willfully injuring any property of the United States government.

While it had been known that Kelley stood on the steps of the Capitol on January 6th, he until Thursday had not faced any criminal charges for his actions.

As The Detroit News reports, Kelley has a long history of promoting false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.

In the past, Kelley even went so far as to encourage his supporters to unplug voting machines at polling places if "you see something you don't like happening with the machine."

The paper also reports that video from January 6th, 2021 appears to show Kelley yelling, "This is war, baby!" as he marched toward the Capitol in the wake of Trump's speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally.

Developing...

SmartNews