Jan. 6 rioters own lawyers try to shut him up as he argues with federal judge: report

Jan. 6 defendant Ryan Samsel appeared before a judge Wednesday where he addressed his demand for medical treatment while he was in prison.

Samsel has been in jail since Jan. 2021 and he requested that prison doctors deal with his many health issues while behind bars. According to him, he suffers from gynecomastia, which is overdevelopment in breast tissue for men. It leads to blood clots that then cause circulation issues in his arms.

It's for this reason that he asked for a pre-trial release but given his criminal history with nine prior convictions, U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb has been unwilling. Cobb said in her decision that there was evidence that some of the crimes committed were while he was previously on pre-trial release.

As he appeared before Cobb on Wednesday, he claimed that the medical treatment he received was abusive, an accounting from legal analyst Marcy Wheeler revealed.

"I know it's this government torture tactics because they want me to cooperate," he said. "I'm not a terrorist. They're the terrorists. This is wrong."

Cobb began to speak to the defendant but he spoke over her, "It's not fair, ma'am!"

The judge then offered to disconnect the public line so people couldn't hear him, but Samsel wanted people to hear. He began objecting, but his lawyers tried to quiet him.

"Ryan, let us do our job," said lawyer Stanley Woodward.

"Let us do our job," echoed sanctioned "Kraken" lawyer Juli Haller.

The Pennsylvania man is accused of causing concussions to at least one police officer during the attack on Congress. Samsel has been in solitary confinement for 23 days after making threats to the FBI while in prison. He also penned a letter from prison saying that politicians need to end up in a woodchipper.

"All these poltions(sic) in office need to go, a woodchiper(sic) sounds good," he wrote. "I’ll tell people get your wepons (sic) kiss your kidds (sic) goodbye and let’s (expletive) go!"

